China's central bank to conduct 700-billion-yuan outright reverse repo operation
This file photo shows the People's Bank of China in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)
BEIJING, Aug. 7 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, said on Thursday that it will conduct a 700-billion-yuan (about 98.11 billion U.S. dollars) outright reverse repo operation on Friday, to maintain ample liquidity in China's banking system.
This operation will carry a three-month tenor and be conducted using a fixed-quantity, interest-rate-bidding and multiple-price-bidding method, according to the PBOC statement.
Wang Qing, an analyst with Golden Credit Rating, said the operation will help inject medium-term liquidity into the market -- signaling the continued strengthening of quantitative monetary policy tools.
Outright reverse repo operations, a tool the central bank introduced in October 2024 to manage liquidity in the banking system, are carried out once each month with a tenor of no more than a year.
This new option has enriched the country's monetary policy toolkit following the earlier introduction of temporary repos, temporary reverse repos, and the buying and selling of treasury bonds.
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.