China's non-banking sector sees 127.3-bln-dollar cross-border capital inflow in H1

Xinhua) 13:46, July 23, 2025

BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- China's non-banking sector recorded a cross-border capital inflow of 127.3 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2025, extending the net inflow trend that began in the second half of last year, data from the State Administration of Foreign Exchange showed on Tuesday.

During the period, enterprises and individuals in the non-banking sector registered a combined cross-border revenue and expenditure of 7.6 trillion U.S. dollars, a record high for the same period, according to the administration. Notably, around 53 percent of cross-border receipts and payments were denominated in RMB, or Chinese yuan.

China's balance of payments remains stable, the administration said, adding that the country's foreign exchange market continues to operate smoothly and in an orderly manner.

