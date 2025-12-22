China's central bank rolls out credit repair policy for individuals

Xinhua) 09:33, December 22, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- The People's Bank of China (PBOC), China's central bank, announced a credit repair policy on Monday to help individuals with adverse credit history rebuild their financial standing.

The policy covers only overdue credit records shown in the PBOC's personal credit reporting system.

To be eligible, the overdue record must have been generated between Jan. 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2025, and involve a single overdue amount not exceeding 10,000 yuan (about 1,417 U.S. dollars).

A key condition is that the individual must fully repay the overdue amount on or before March 31, 2026. Once these criteria are met, the corresponding overdue information will not be shown in the individual's credit report.

