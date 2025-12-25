Panchen Rinpoche concludes Xizang tour

Xinhua) 08:25, December 25, 2025

Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, vice president of the Buddhist Association of China and president of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China, attends the Kalachakra (wheel of time) ritual at Tashilhunpo Monastery, in Xigaze City, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, Oct. 11, 2025. (Xinhua/Dronla)

LHASA, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po, a leader of Tibetan Buddhism, flew back to Beijing on Tuesday after completing a six-month tour of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, during which he performed regular duties, Buddhist rituals and social activities.

Panchen Rinpoche, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and vice president of the Buddhist Association of China, arrived in Lhasa, the regional capital, from Beijing on June 27.

Between July 7 and July 24, he conducted a series of Buddhist activities and social research in Qamdo and Nagqu. He then performed his regular duties as the president of the Xizang branch of the Buddhist Association of China and carried out Buddhist and social activities in Lhasa.

On Aug. 22, he returned to Tashilhunpo Monastery in Xigaze, his traditional seat. Over the following four months, he presided over various Buddhist activities, conducted social research, chaired several meetings and attended a seminar in Xigaze on the institutional arrangements concerning Living Buddha reincarnation.

Upon requests of Buddhist monks and followers, Panchen Erdeni presided over the Kalachakra (wheel of time) ritual at Tashilhunpo Monastery from Oct. 9 to 12, an event he last conducted nine years ago.

On Nov. 7, Panchen Rinpoche visited Tingri County to console villagers affected by a 6.8-magnitude earthquake in January.

On Dec. 9, Tashilhunpo Monastery held a gathering to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the enthronement of Panchen Rinpoche.

At the gathering, Panchen Rinpoche noted that in 1995, the central government approved and confirmed his enthronement as the reincarnation of the late 10th Panchen Erdeni. This process strictly followed religious rituals and historical conventions, fully demonstrating the firm resolve of the Communist Party of China in fully implementing policies on freedom of religious belief, and vigorously safeguarding the historical authority of the central government over the reincarnation of Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism and the lawful management of this process.

Panchen Erdeni is one of the most influential Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism. Panchen Erdeni Chos-kyi rGyal-po was born on Feb. 13, 1990, in Lhari County of Nagqu in Xizang. On Nov. 29, 1995, he was approved and confirmed by the State Council as the reincarnation of the 10th Panchen after a lot-drawing from a golden urn. He was then enthroned as the 11th Panchen Erdeni.

