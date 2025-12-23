Golden light pierces arches at Beijing's Summer Palace
(People's Daily App) 16:44, December 23, 2025
Visitors gather to witness the golden light as the setting sun aligns perfectly with the Seventeen-Arch Bridge at the Summer Palace in Beijing. The Winter Solstice creates a striking golden corridor, highlighting the intersection of ancient architecture and astronomy. The event is a rare occurrence, drawing crowds each year to experience this natural and historical alignment.
(Produced by Yao Yuhe and Yang Xirui)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese "artificial sun" sets new record in milestone step toward fusion power generation
- Chinese researchers develop ultralight sunlight-powered micro aerial vehicle for sustained flight
- China releases first ever Hard X-ray image of sun
- China launches space-based observatory to unravel the Sun's secrets
- China's Mars probes suspend explorations due to sun outage
- Fengyun 3E weather satellite captures first images of sun
- Enormous black spot detected in the SUN's atmosphere
- People enjoy sunglow in China's Hainan
- Sun may 'go to sleep' in 2030, causing 'mini ice age'
- Parhelion dazzles Xinjiang county
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.