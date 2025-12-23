Golden light pierces arches at Beijing's Summer Palace

(People's Daily App) 16:44, December 23, 2025

Visitors gather to witness the golden light as the setting sun aligns perfectly with the Seventeen-Arch Bridge at the Summer Palace in Beijing. The Winter Solstice creates a striking golden corridor, highlighting the intersection of ancient architecture and astronomy. The event is a rare occurrence, drawing crowds each year to experience this natural and historical alignment.

(Produced by Yao Yuhe and Yang Xirui)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)