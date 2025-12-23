Shandong's sweet legacy endures

(People's Daily App) 16:43, December 23, 2025

Artisans in Shandong Province craft a traditional candy, shaped into long strips, that has been a staple at festivals for over six centuries. Made primarily from maltose, the treat features a crisp, fragrant shell with layers that melt in the mouth. This candy is a testament to the region’s enduring craftsmanship and culinary history.

