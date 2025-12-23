Shandong's sweet legacy endures
(People's Daily App) 16:43, December 23, 2025
Artisans in Shandong Province craft a traditional candy, shaped into long strips, that has been a staple at festivals for over six centuries. Made primarily from maltose, the treat features a crisp, fragrant shell with layers that melt in the mouth. This candy is a testament to the region’s enduring craftsmanship and culinary history.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Trending in China | Candy bean Chinese characters from Anhui
- Candy art showcase at Silicon Valley
- Candy adds an authentic Cantonese flavour
- 13 tonnes of candy pieces installed in Chengdu to celebrate Chinese New Year
- Hershey set to acquire Shanghai candy firm
- Qingdao Candy Fair held
- Sweet treats for every sweet tooth on Halloween
- Candy dispensers for William &Kate wedding
- Candy set for global comeback
- Singapore says "White Rabbit" candy safe for consumption
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.