China to cut retail prices of gasoline, diesel

Xinhua) 08:44, December 23, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- China will reduce its retail prices of gasoline and diesel on Tuesday to reflect recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said on Monday.

Gasoline prices will be cut by 170 yuan (about 24.09 U.S. dollars) per tonne, and diesel prices will drop by 165 yuan per tonne, according to the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

China's three largest oil companies -- China National Petroleum Corporation, China Petrochemical Corporation and China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- along with other oil refineries, have been instructed to organize the production and transportation of refined oil products to ensure a stable supply.

Under China's current pricing mechanism, refined oil product prices are adjusted based on fluctuations in international crude oil prices.

Amid oversupply and geopolitical instability, international oil prices are expected to fluctuate at low levels, according to the NDRC's price monitoring center.

