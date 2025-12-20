China clarifies domestic product standards to ensure fair competition in government procurement
BEIJING, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Friday released guidelines to clarify the standards and implementation mechanisms for domestic products in government procurement, underscoring its commitment to a level playing field for both domestic and foreign-funded enterprises.
The guidelines, jointly released by the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, require the accurate definition of products as being produced in China, the scientific formulation of specific standards for domestic products, and strengthened supervision over the implementation of these standards and policies.
Specifically, products manufactured in special customs supervision zones, such as bonded areas, are considered products made in China. For medical devices, those granted approval for medical device registration by drug regulatory authorities are also considered products made in China. For other products, determinations will be made based on individual circumstances, according to the guidelines.
The guidelines stressed the strict implementation of requirements for equal treatment of domestic and foreign-funded enterprises. Discriminatory barriers in government procurement are strictly prohibited to ensure that products from foreign-funded enterprises meeting domestic product standards can participate equally in government procurement.
