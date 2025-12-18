Understanding the essence of China's targeted poverty alleviation

Photo shows Shibadong village in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, central China's Hunan province.(People's Daily/Yang Xun)

The fifth session of the Indonesian Rural Cadre Training Program was recently held, with 26 participants visiting east China's Shandong province. During the visit, Zeki Hamzah, village head of Tepian Langsat in East Kutai Regency of East Kalimantan province, Indonesia remarked, "The experience here demonstrated that combined efforts among government, village-run enterprises, cooperatives, and residents can create a virtuous cycle of economic development, social stability, and public well-being."

Launched in 2019, the Indonesian Rural Cadre Training Program annually facilitates exchanges by bringing 20 to 30 village heads to China. Now in its fifth edition, the program has invigorated rural development and poverty reduction efforts in Indonesia. A key attraction for these delegations is the proven effectiveness of China's targeted poverty alleviation strategy, which has garnered international recognition.

Poverty governance remains a global challenge, particularly for developing countries. In November 2013, during an inspection of Shibadong village in Xiangxi Tujia and Miao autonomous prefecture, central China's Hunan province, Chinese President Xi Jinping put forward the concept of "targeted poverty alleviation." This approach emphasizes tailoring policies to local conditions, accurately identifying impoverished households, deploying resources efficiently, and implementing household-specific measures, which are supported by village-based Party secretaries. These practices have significantly improved the efficacy of poverty reduction initiatives.

Today, the concept of "targeted poverty alleviation" has been incorporated into UN General Assembly documents. Its methodologies, such as establishing poverty registries and assigning resident village officials, have been adopted or referenced by multiple countries.

Targeted efforts have been central to China's success in poverty reduction and are now widely regarded as a model worthy of in-depth analysis from multiple perspectives. More than a policy tool, targeted approaches represent a strategic mindset epitomized by the adage "using the right key for the right lock."

When China initially launched its national poverty registration system, approximately 30 percent of identified poor households were inaccurately classified. Through the development of a centralized poverty alleviation information platform and ongoing efforts to verify and refine data, China succeeded in building a precise, actionable database that significantly enhanced the accuracy and effectiveness of its poverty alleviation initiatives.

Targeted efforts also underscore China's institutional strength, especially its capacity for seamless coordination across all levels of governance. In Luhua township of Haidong, northwest China's Qinghai province, an embroidery workshop established to boost local women's incomes exemplifies the integration of multiple policy mechanisms, including poverty alleviation relocation, east-west collaboration, and industrial development.

The transformation of targeted poverty alleviation from a conceptual framework to tangible outcomes has been enabled by well-coordinated institutional arrangements and the country's robust mobilization and implementation capabilities.

Local women work in an embroidery workshop in Sebian village, Rongjiang county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong autonomous prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou province. (Photo/Zhou Guangsheng)

Such targeted approaches are essential for translating institutional strengths into effective governance. Whether building a unified national market, mitigating external risks through calibrated macroeconomic regulation, or addressing environmental challenges through science-based interventions, precision is key. Sustained development requires both strategic vision and meticulous implementation to ensure that policy initiatives remain firmly on course.

Targeted efforts reflect a long-term commitment that sustains consistent and effective action. Grand visions are realized through incremental, focused efforts, particularly in poverty alleviation, where the ultimate objective is to improve people's lives in tangible ways.

Han Yunan, an official assigned to Qianhe village in Zhoukou, central China's Henan province, has played a pivotal role in guiding the community toward prosperity. Beyond overseeing project implementation, he actively raised funds and facilitated the establishment of local factories to spur industrial development. At the villagers' request, he extended his tenure five times. Over a decade of dedicated service, the village's per capita annual income grew from just over 1,300 yuan ($183.83) to more than 18,000 yuan today.

China's targeted poverty alleviation approach offers valuable lessons and forward-looking guidance for the international community. By maintaining strategic resolve while attending to both broad goals and granular details, China continues to make meaningful progress in its pursuit of national rejuvenation and modernization, contributing Chinese insights and solutions to global development challenges.

Photo shows a relocation site for poverty alleviation and a nearby elementary school in Luocheng Mulao autonomous county, Hechi, south China's Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region. (Photo/Wei Rudai)

