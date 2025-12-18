U.S. government admits liability in fatal helicopter-plane collision in January

Xinhua) 13:27, December 18, 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Justice Department admitted on Wednesday that the U.S. federal government was liable in the fatal collision between an army helicopter and an airline jet that killed 67 people near the U.S. capital in January.

The Jan. 29 collision between a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter and an American Airlines regional jet near the Regan Washington National Airport marks the deadliest plane crash on American soil in more than 20 years. The airliner carried 60 passengers and four crew members, and three soldiers were aboard the helicopter.

According to the Department, double failures to operate properly at the time led to the tragedy.

Specifically, the army pilot failed to maintain vigilance and adequately operate the helicopter, and meanwhile a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) air traffic controller did not comply with an FAA order, failing to follow air traffic control procedures, media reports said.

As a result, the federal government was liable for damages.

