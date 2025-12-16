Trump signs order declaring fentanyl "weapon of mass destruction"

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday classifying fentanyl and its core precursor chemicals as a "weapon of mass destruction."

The order declares illicit fentanyl as "closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic," noting that as little as two milligrams -- "an almost undetectable trace amount equivalent to 10 to 15 grains of table salt" -- constitutes a lethal dose.

"Hundreds of thousands of Americans have died from fentanyl overdoses," the order stated.

Under the directive, the Justice Department is instructed to immediately pursue investigations and prosecutions into fentanyl trafficking.

The order also directs the Departments of War and Justice to determine whether military resources should be provided to support enforcement efforts.

Politico said in a Monday report that the timing of the designation is striking, as speculation mounts that the United States will carry out land strikes against alleged drug trafficking targets on Venezuelan soil as part of its pressure campaign against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

The report said declaring fentanyl a weapon of mass destruction would "give the U.S. additional legal justification to use military force against Venezuela."

Also on Monday, Trump said his administration is "very strongly" considering signing an executive order to reschedule marijuana to a lower drug classification, which would ease federal restrictions.

"It's a shift that would formally recognize cannabis as having accepted medical use under federal law for the first time," said CBS News.

