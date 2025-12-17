MIT professor shot at his Massachusetts home dies

Xinhua) 14:11, December 17, 2025

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) died on Tuesday after he was shot a day earlier, local authorities said.

Physicist Nuno F. G. Loureiro, aged 47, was shot on Monday night at his residence in Brookline, Massachusetts, media reports said.

Loureiro died at a local hospital, the Norfolk County District Attorney's Office said in a statement. Investigation is ongoing and no suspects have been arrested.

According to MIT, Loureiro was director of MIT's Plasma Science and Fusion Center. He grew up in Portugal and earned his doctoral degree in London. Before joining MIT in 2016, he worked as a researcher at a nuclear fusion institute in Lisbon.

MIT President Sally Kornbluth said in a statement that Loureiro's death is a "shocking loss."

The incident follows a shooting on Dec. 13 at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, about 80 km from Brookline, which left two students dead and nine others injured. Providence police are still searching for the gunman.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Tuesday that there is currently no evidence linking the two crimes.

