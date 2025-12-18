Chinese-made toys expand global footprint

Foreign buyers discuss and finalize orders with local merchants at the Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Wang Yijie)

China's total goods imports and exports rose to 41.21 trillion yuan ($5.82 trillion) in the first 11 months of 2025, up 3.6 percent year on year, according to the General Administration of Customs (GAC). As China pushes forward with high-quality development in foreign trade, its toy industry continues to perform strongly on the global market, underpinned by a complete supply chain and sustained innovation.

"Transform — go!" At Xiaole Intelligent Technology, a store located in the Yiwu Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu city, east China's Zhejiang Province, store manager Chen Meng gives a brief command. Instantly, a robot toy on the display platform lights up blue. Its mechanical joints unfold, rotate and lock into place, completing a full transformation in just seconds and drawing enthusiastic applause from the crowd.

Yiwu, the world's largest hub for small commodities, produces one out of every four toys sold worldwide. From January to October this year, Yiwu's toy exports totaled 21.81 billion yuan, up 19.5 percent year on year.

A businessman operates a transformable smart toy at the Global Digital Trade Center in Yiwu, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo/Wang Yijie)

Inside Xiaole Intelligent Technology, an AI companion robot called "K Bao" has become a standout product. Designed with a rounded, friendly appearance, the robot is equipped with electronic eyes and a camera embedded in its nose. It can listen and respond, sing, tell stories and even recite classical Chinese poetry. Powered by the DeepSeek large language model, the robot supports communication in more than 60 languages, delivering personalized content and emotional companionship. The product has already been exported to markets including Myanmar, Bangladesh and Spain.

In recent years, the rapid expansion of China's low-altitude economy has also fueled demand for drones and model aircraft. At Yushi Electronics in Yiwu International Trade City, drone demonstrations are now a daily routine.

"Based on overseas customer demand, we've developed single-camera, dual-camera and even triple-camera aerial models to deliver wider coverage, clearer images and longer range," said store owner Zhao Junjie. He added that a South American client recently placed a single order for 1,800 dual-camera drones.

A staff member at Jaki Toys introduces globe-themed toys to a client. (Photo/Ke Xiao)

At the showroom of Jaki Toys in Chenghai district, Shantou, south China's Guangdong Province, Spanish buyer Alex examines a semi-transparent, aerospace-themed building block set.

"This building block series not only replicates the exterior of various spacecraft but also allows users to see their internal structures through modular, mechanical disassembly," said Chen Xinmin, vice president of the company.

The interior of the workshop of Shantou Gooders Precision Technology Co., Ltd. in Chenghai district, Shantou city, south China's Guangdong Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Shantou Municipal Committee)

Chenghai district hosts over 10,000 toy companies. Ninety percent of toy components can be sourced locally, with more than 1,000 new products introduced every day. Some designs can move from concept to delivery in as little as seven days.

Data from Shantou Customs shows that the city's toy exports reached 8.56 billion yuan in the first three quarters of this year. The European Union was the largest export market, with exports to the bloc rising 11.4 percent year on year.

"As our overseas clientele has continued to grow, we have relocated our toy showroom four times. Now it spans more than 20,000 square meters," said Weng Xusheng from Shantou Jinchengfeng Exhibition Ltd.

In recent years, Chenghai has drawn an increasing number of international buyers, while local toy manufacturers have expanded steadily in scale and capacity. Buoyed by confidence in China's manufacturing strength and a rising interest in Chinese culture, overseas partners are now taking Chenghai-made toys to more than 150 countries and regions worldwide.

At the 20th International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair held in November in Pingxiang county, Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, a Saudi buyer — clutching orders for 800 shipping containers — noted the popularity of Chinese-made children's bikes in his country. Since first sourcing children's bicycles in Pingxiang six years ago, he has returned twice a year to visit factories, review new products and place orders, often staying for more than 10 days each trip.

A foreign buyer learns about a product at the International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang county, Xingtai city, north China's Hebei Province. (cpanet.cn/Chen Lei)

Pingxiang is home to 5,285 companies across the bicycle, children's bicycle and toy supply chain. The county produces 155 million units annually, and the industry generates over 30 billion yuan in annual revenue.

Hebei Hengchi Bicycle Parts Group Co., Ltd. started as a family workshop making bicycle saddles and has since grown into an integrated manufacturer of bicycles, children's bicycles and components. Its products sell well in Europe and North America.

Staff members showcase products to international buyers at the International Bicycles, Baby Strollers and Toys Fair in Pingxiang county, Xingtai city, north China's Hebei Province. (Photo/Han Zhengzheng)

"We offer customized, differentiated products tailored to the needs of customers in different markets," said General Manager Dong Hongzhi. The company now launches over 60 new products annually and holds more than 260 patents.

Pingxiang county bicycle and children's bike exports reached 799 million yuan in 2024, according to Xingtai Customs.

U.S. clients visit the material room of Yangzhou Diteng Toy & Gift Co., Ltd. in Yangzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province. (Photo/Zhang Yaguang)

December marks the beginning of the busy holiday gift-giving season. A U.K. client recently requested a dolphin-themed plush toy, and at Yangzhou Diteng Toy & Gift Co., Ltd., designer Cai Xiao brought the design to life, transforming a 2D sketch into a 3D model using specialized design software.

The company generates 200 million yuan in annual sales, driven by a steady rise in eco-friendly products. Platforms like the Canton Fair and the American International Toy Fair help the company expand its global reach.

Local young visitors try out plush toys by Cozy World at the 2025 Torino International Book Fair in Italy. (Photo/Wei Hualiang)

At Cozy World, a toy brand in Yangzhou, R&D is in full swing. According to Tang Lili, the company's R&D head, to stand out globally, the company focuses on three lines: cube companions, sequin unicorns, and a specialized series for cross-border e-commerce.

Designer Liu Jinfeng explained that research on overseas social media showed young consumers prefer toys with distinctive shapes and personalities. Launched in April, the cube companions series features boxy forms, bold colors and expressive faces, selling over 200,000 units worldwide in less than a year.

Yangzhou's plush toy industry, which began in the 1960s, now boasts a complete industrial chain. The industrial chain comprises approximately 2,000 registered companies, generating over 30 billion yuan in annual output and employing more than 150,000 people, according to the Yangzhou Plush Toy Association.

