China's general public budget spending up 1.4 pct in Jan.-Nov.

Xinhua) 09:53, December 18, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's general public budget spending rose 1.4 percent year on year to 24.8538 trillion yuan (about 3.52 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2025, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

Spending on social security and employment, as well as education, accounted for the largest portions of the total and also recorded fast growth during the period, underscoring the country's increasing emphasis on improving people's livelihoods.

Data from the ministry also showed that China's general public budget revenue reached 20.0516 trillion yuan in the January-November period, up 0.8 percent year on year.

In particular, revenue from stamp duty on securities transactions totaled 185.5 billion yuan, representing a year-on-year increase of 70.7 percent, driven by brisk trading in the A-share market.

Tax revenue came in at 16.4814 trillion yuan during the period, up 1.8 percent year on year, data showed.

China's fiscal strength has steadily improved during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), providing stronger support for economic growth and improvements in people's livelihoods. At a recent tone-setting meeting, the country said it will continue to implement a more proactive fiscal policy in 2026, maintain necessary fiscal deficits, overall debt levels and expenditure scale, and further standardize tax incentives and fiscal subsidy policies.

