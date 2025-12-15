China's industrial output up 4.8 pct in November

Xinhua) 14:01, December 15, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's value-added industrial output expanded 4.8 percent year on year in November, official data showed on Monday.

In the first 11 months of this year, China's industrial output increased by 6 percent compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics.

The industrial output is used to measure the activity of large enterprises, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.8 million U.S. dollars).

A breakdown of the data showed that the mining sector's value-added output increased by 6.3 percent year on year last month, while that of the manufacturing sector grew by 4.6 percent. The value-added output of the electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply sectors rose by 4.3 percent.

Out of the 41 major industries, 30 reported increases in value-added output last month.

In November, the value-added output of the coal mining and washing industry, along with general equipment manufacturing, both increased by 7.5 percent year on year. The automobile manufacturing and railway, shipbuilding, aviation and aerospace sectors showed particularly strong performance, each expanding by 11.9 percent. Additionally, the manufacturing of computers, communication and other electronic equipment grew by 9.2 percent.

By product category, among 623 major industrial products, 310 recorded year-on-year production increases in November. Ethylene production reached 3.09 million tonnes, up 7.3 percent. Automobile output rose 2.4 percent to 3.52 million units, with production of new energy vehicles surging 17 percent to 1.84 million units.

Meanwhile, power generation climbed 2.7 percent to 779.2 billion kilowatt-hours, and crude oil processing volume amounted to 60.83 million tonnes, an increase of 3.9 percent.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)