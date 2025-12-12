Home>>
Key takeaways from Central Economic Work Conference I: China's 2026 economic priorities
By Zhu Bochen (China.org.cn) 16:20, December 12, 2025
Editor's note: Held in Beijing from Wednesday to Thursday, the annual Central Economic Work Conference stressed the need to fully and faithfully apply the new development philosophy, move faster to forge a new development paradigm and focus on promoting high-quality development. In this infographic, China.org.cn highlights the key economic priorities outlined at the meeting for the year ahead.
