ADB raises China 2025 growth forecast on resilient exports, fiscal support

Xinhua) 13:27, December 10, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- The Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Wednesday raised its 2025 economic growth forecast for China by 0.1 percentage points, citing resilient exports and continued fiscal stimulus in the world's second-largest economy.

As for developing economies in the Asia-Pacific region, the ADB projects in its latest Asian Development Outlook that they will grow 5.1 percent in 2025, up from the 4.8 percent forecast in September.

"Asia and the Pacific's solid economic fundamentals are underpinning robust export performance and steady growth, despite a global trade environment clouded by historic levels of uncertainty over the past year," said ADB Chief Economist Albert Park.

