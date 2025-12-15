China to roll out incremental policies next year in response to evolving circumstances

Xinhua) 11:01, December 15, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China will in 2026 introduce and implement incremental policies in response to unfolding circumstances, Han Wenxiu, executive deputy director of the Office of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs, said on Saturday.

Since the meeting held by the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee in September 2024, China has successively introduced and implemented a series of policies and measures, Han said.

He noted that it is necessary to give full play to the integrated effect of existing policies and incremental policies in a coordinated manner, and promote stable and sound economic development next year.

These remarks were made at a forum hosted by the China Center for International Economic Exchanges.

Next year, efforts will be made to maintain stable economic growth while ensuring overall stability in employment and prices, basic equilibrium in the international balance of payments, and an increase in household incomes commensurate with that growth, Han said.

Han noted that China will continue to implement a more proactive fiscal policy and a moderately loose monetary policy next year, and will enhance the consistency of macro policy orientation and the effectiveness of policy implementation.

As China moves toward the goal of basically achieving socialist modernization, there remains substantial room for investment in the country's urbanization, sci-tech innovation, industrial upgrading, and improvement of people's livelihoods, Han said.

The implementation of major projects slated for the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026-2030) if conditions permit should be advanced, and their role as key drivers should be leveraged to effectively stimulate private investment and stabilize overall investment growth, he said.

The underlying conditions and fundamental trends sustaining China's long-term economic growth remain unchanged, he said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen confidence, leverage the strengths, rise to challenges, continuously consolidate and expand the positive momentum of steady economic growth.

