Hainan 101: FTP & Special Customs Unpacked | How is it making life better?

09:41, December 17, 2025 By Wang Xiaoping, Michael Kurtagh, Su Yingxiang, Zhao Jian ( People's Daily Online

Now that we have explored what the Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) in south China's Hainan Province and its special customs operations are, and how the key customs policies work, it is time for our third and final episode. This time, we are looking at how everything is coming together to make life better for the people.

There is no better place to begin than Sanya International Duty-Free Shopping Complex, currently the world's largest duty-free shopping center. It is not only the best place in Hainan to enjoy incredible prices on international goods flowing into the island, but it also stands as a powerful example of how new policies are opening doors, boosting incomes, and creating a more vibrant everyday life.

The FTP and special customs operations are not only about the free flow of goods. Together, they are helping Hainan rise as a new hub for international education. At the Lingshui Li'an International Education Pilot Zone, 26 universities from around the world have joined forces to create an "international education at home." With access to global academic resources and innovative learning environments, both international and Chinese students can earn a world-class education while enjoying Hainan's island paradise.

Whether it is business, shopping, or education, the Hainan FTP and its special customs operations are building something exciting and extraordinary. They are already improving life for local residents, and the same opportunities are open to people from around the world.

So after watching our three episode series, make sure to take the most important next step: Visit Hainan!

