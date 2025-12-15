Hainan 101: FTP and Special Customs Unpacked | So... what is it?

Starting Dec. 18, 2025, the Hainan Free Trade Port will officially launch island-wide special customs operations, making south China's Hainan Province an open special-customs zone.

But what exactly does that mean? What are special customs operations, and how will they reshape daily life and business in Hainan? To get clear answers, Michael Kurtagh from People's Daily Online hit the road for a hands-on adventure across the island. At the Yangpu International Container Port, he watched how goods move with new speed. At the Sanya International Duty-free Shopping Complex, he explored the latest consumer perks. At Meilan International Airport, he saw how travel is becoming more streamlined. And at the Haikou International Talent Community, he learned how Hainan is attracting expertise from around the world.

After days of on-site interviews, real-world scenes, and straightforward policy explainers, the heart of special customs operations became clear. It all comes down to three themes anyone can grasp: freer flows, bigger savings, and new opportunities.

Ready to dive into Hainan's new era of freedom and possibilities? Join us for episode one of this three-episode journey!

