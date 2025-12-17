China, Maldives pledge to enhance exchanges between legislative bodies

Xinhua) 09:58, December 17, 2025

MALE, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China and the Maldives pledged to deepen cooperation and enhance exchanges between legislative bodies of the two sides during a visit by a delegation of the National People's Congress (NPC) of China on Dec. 14-16.

The delegation was led by Wang Dongming, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the NPC, who met with Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu and held talks with Speaker of the People's Majlis Abdul Raheem Abdulla.

Noting that the traditional friendship between China and the Maldives has a long history, Wang said China is ready to work with the Maldives to firmly support each other, deepen practical cooperation, enhance exchanges between legislative bodies and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

He also called for efforts to advance the China-Maldives comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and build a China-Maldives community with a shared future.

The Maldivian side stated that the Maldives and China are trustworthy good friends and mutually beneficial cooperative partners, stressed its firm adherence to the one-China principle and expressed the willingness to further strengthen high-level exchanges, deepen cooperation across various fields and actively promote interactions between legislative bodies.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)