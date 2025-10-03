Maldives ready to deepen cooperation with China for prosperous future: president

Xinhua) 11:26, October 03, 2025

Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu delivers a speech while attending a reception marking the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival, hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the Maldives, in Male, Maldives, Sept. 30, 2025. TO GO WITH "Maldives ready to deepen cooperation with China for prosperous future: president" (Xinhua/Wu Yue)

MALE, Oct. 1 (Xinhua) -- Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu said on Tuesday that the Maldives is ready to further deepen cooperation with China in various fields to build a sustainable and prosperous future.

Muizzu made the remarks while attending the 76th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and the Mid-Autumn Festival reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the Maldives.

Muizzu said that China is one of the most dynamic and influential countries in the world today, and it has made remarkable achievements in poverty reduction, science and technology, and infrastructure development.

"For the Maldives, China has always been more than a distant friend. Our ties are written not only in agreements and exchanges, but in memories, in shared journeys, and in the trust that comes along with genuine friendship," he added.

The president praised China's commitment to multilateralism, its efforts to safeguard the rights of developing countries, and its endeavors to build a world of mutual benefit between countries, big and small.

"May the friendship between the Maldives and China remain as constant as the ocean that unites us and as enduring as the stars that guide us," Muizzu said, expressing the Maldives' readiness to deepen cooperation with China in politics, trade, culture, education and other fields, so as to jointly build a sustainable and prosperous future.

Nearly 250 guests, including Vice President Hussain Mohamed Latheef, Maldivian cabinet ministers, lawmakers, representatives from various sectors, diplomatic envoys in the Maldives, as well as Chinese enterprises and overseas Chinese, attended the reception.

