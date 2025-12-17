"Linghang" large diameter shield tunneling machine breaks 10,000m mark under Yangtze River
A worker is pictured inside the "Linghang" large diameter shield tunneling machine at the construction site of the Chongming-Taicang tunnel, part of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway, under Yangtze River, on Dec. 16, 2025. The ongoing excavation of the tunnel under Yangtze River, carried out by the world's largest diameter high-speed rail shield tunneling machine the "Linghang" that is independently developed by China, has exceeded the 10,000-meter mark on Tuesday, which laid a solid foundation for the completion of the tunnel.
An interior view of the "Linghang" large diameter shield tunneling machine is seen at the construction site of the Chongming-Taicang tunnel, part of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway, under Yangtze River, on Dec. 16, 2025. The ongoing excavation of the tunnel under Yangtze River, carried out by the world's largest diameter high-speed rail shield tunneling machine the "Linghang" that is independently developed by China, has exceeded the 10,000-meter mark on Tuesday, which laid a solid foundation for the completion of the tunnel.
The interior view of the Chongming-Taicang tunnel, part of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway, is seen under the Yangtze River, on Dec. 16, 2025. The ongoing excavation of the tunnel under Yangtze River, carried out by the world's largest diameter high-speed rail shield tunneling machine the "Linghang" that is independently developed by China, has exceeded the 10,000-meter mark on Tuesday, which laid a solid foundation for the completion of the tunnel.
Workers monitor the tunneling operation data at the control room of the "Linghang" large diameter shield tunneling machine at the construction site of the Chongming-Taicang tunnel, part of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway, on Dec. 16, 2025. The ongoing excavation of the tunnel under Yangtze River, carried out by the world's largest diameter high-speed rail shield tunneling machine the "Linghang" that is independently developed by China, has exceeded the 10,000-meter mark on Tuesday, which laid a solid foundation for the completion of the tunnel.
A worker is pictured at the construction site of the Chongming-Taicang tunnel, part of the Shanghai-Chongqing-Chengdu High-Speed Railway, on Dec. 16, 2025. The ongoing excavation of the tunnel under Yangtze River, carried out by the world's largest diameter high-speed rail shield tunneling machine the "Linghang" that is independently developed by China, has exceeded the 10,000-meter mark on Tuesday, which laid a solid foundation for the completion of the tunnel.
Photos
