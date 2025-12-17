Hainan Free Trade Port int'l services portal launched
HAIKOU, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Hainan Free Trade Port (FTP) international services portal (en.hainan.gov.cn) was officially launched on Monday, marking a significant step forward in enhancing convenience for foreigners investing, working, living and traveling in the southern Chinese island province of Hainan.
The multilingual website integrates services and information publicity for foreigners, offering content in languages including English, German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Russian and Arabic.
It has seven primary sections with 29 secondary categories covering diverse needs like investment, employment and tourism.
By integrating 29 foreigner-related business systems and websites across Hainan, the portal is a one-stop platform for 44 high-frequency services and 95 individual items. Key offerings include guides and access points for enterprise registration, medical appointments, visa-free travel policies, work permits, and scenic area guides.
The portal precedes the launch of the Hainan FTP's island-wide special customs operations on Thursday -- a landmark move in China's high-standard opening up.
An official said the government will continue optimizing the portal's functions and content to improve efficiency and international communication.
