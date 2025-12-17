We Are China

China's express delivery sector posts double-digit growth in first 11 months

Xinhua) 09:12, December 17, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery sector handled 180.74 billion parcels in the first 11 months of 2025, representing a 14.9 percent year-on-year increase, official data showed on Tuesday.

China's broader postal industry, which includes express delivery services, saw a total of 196.75 billion parcels handled during this period, marking a 12.9 percent rise from the same period in 2024, according to the State Post Bureau.

From January to November, the postal industry's total business revenue exceeded 1.63 trillion yuan (about 230.87 billion U.S. dollars), up 6.7 percent year on year.

Specifically, express delivery revenue reached nearly 1.36 trillion yuan, a 7.1 percent increase compared to the previous year.

Same-city express deliveries amounted to 14.47 billion parcels, a 2.2 percent year-on-year increase, while cross-region deliveries surged by 16.3 percent to 162.44 billion parcels.

