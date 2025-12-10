China's express delivery sector sees expansion in November
A staff member works at an automated parcel sorting line at an express hub of courier service provider J&T Express in Jiangning District of Nanjing City, east China's Jiangsu Province, Nov. 11, 2025. (Photo by Fang Dongxu/Xinhua)
BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector saw steady growth in November, according to an industry index released by the State Post Bureau on Tuesday.
The express delivery development index stood at 478.1 in November, up 3 percent from the same period last year, according to the bureau.
Breaking down the figures, the sub-index for development scale rose 6 percent year on year. The sub-index for service quality grew 1.9 percent from a year earlier, while the sub-index for development capacity increased 0.3 percent year on year.
Last month, China's express delivery market size grew rapidly, with service quality and efficiency improving steadily, operational performance continuing to strengthen, and the use of technological equipment further widening, according to the bureau.
The index is compiled based on data from major logistics firms operating delivery services. It reflects overall business activities and trends in the country's courier sector.
