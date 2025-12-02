China's express delivery sector sees annual volume top 180 bln parcels

December 02, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery sector handled more than 180 billion parcels from January to Nov. 30 this year, marking the first time the annual volume has exceeded that threshold, according to State Post Bureau data released on Monday.

An official of the bureau said the record volume showcased the robust vitality of China's economy, with a monthly average exceeding 16 billion parcels, a daily peak of 777 million, and a processing speed of over 6,200 parcels per second.

Since the start of the year, the postal and courier sector has significantly enhanced its role in driving industrial development and boosting regional economies, the official added.

The rollout of free shipping services in remote western areas has accelerated the expansion of local logistics networks, with courier businesses in Inner Mongolia, Xinjiang and Xizang experiencing particularly rapid growth.

In recent years, the postal and express delivery industry has ramped up investment in scientific research and technological innovation, boosting operational efficiency through the adoption of robotics and artificial intelligence, the official noted.

