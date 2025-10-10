China handles over 7.2 billion parcels during National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday
BEIJING, Oct. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's postal and express delivery industry handled a total of 7.231 billion parcels during the eight-day National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holiday, the State Post Bureau (SPB) announced on Thursday.
The industry handled an average daily volume of over 900 million parcels from Oct. 1 to 8, with overall operations remaining stable throughout the holiday.
An SPB official said that the postal and express delivery sector has continuously strengthened its services supply capacity and accelerated its integration into the culture and tourism industries in recent years.
During the holiday, the industry continued to promote the fusion of online and offline consumption across various sectors, supported innovation in diverse consumption scenarios, and worked to expand its development space, the official said.
This year, the National Day holiday coincided with the Mid-Autumn Festival, extending the public holiday period from Oct. 1 through Oct. 8.
