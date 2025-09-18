China's express delivery sector maintains robust growth in first 8 months
BEIJING, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery sector handled 128.2 billion parcels in the first eight months of 2025, up 17.8 percent year on year, demonstrating robust growth, official data showed on Thursday.
The broader postal industry, which includes express delivery services, handled a total of 139.92 billion parcels during the period, representing a 15.5 percent increase from a year earlier, according to the State Post Bureau.
From January to August, the postal industry's business revenue totaled over 1.16 trillion yuan (about 163.33 billion U.S. dollars), which was up 7.8 percent year on year.
Specifically, express delivery revenue came in at 958.37 billion yuan, marking an increase of 9.2 percent.
Same-city express deliveries amounted to 10.58 billion parcels during the period, up 5.6 percent year on year, while cross-region deliveries rose 19.1 percent to 114.92 billion parcels.
