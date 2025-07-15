China's express delivery sector maintains growth momentum in H1

Xinhua) July 15, 2025

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's express delivery market saw stable growth in the first half of 2025, maintaining a high market volume, the State Post Bureau said Monday.

The country's express delivery revenue is expected to have surpassed 700 billion yuan (about 97.9 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-June period, up 8.5 percent year on year.

The volume of parcels handled during the period is estimated to surpass 95 billion, marking a 19-percent increase from a year earlier, Zhu Li, an official with the Development and Research Center of the State Post Bureau, told a press conference.

In June alone, the express delivery development index stood at 454.3, a year-on-year increase of 4.7 percent.

In the first half of this year, China's express delivery sector saw steady growth, meeting the delivery needs of livestreaming e-commerce, the holiday economy and consumer goods trade-in, Zhu noted.

It has also tapped into potential needs in cultural tourism and sports events, further stimulating online consumption, Zhu said.

In the second half, the industry is expected to gain further growth momentum, driven by deeper industrial coordination and increasingly diversified services, Zhu added.

