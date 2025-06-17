China's postal sector sees strong growth in parcel handling

Xinhua) 08:44, June 17, 2025

BEIJING, June 16 (Xinhua) -- China's postal sector handled 86.18 billion parcels from January to May 2025, a 17.6 percent year-on-year increase, according to data released Monday by the State Post Bureau.

Express delivery services accounted for 78.77 billion of these parcels, surging 20.1 percent from the same period last year.

In terms of business revenue, China's postal industry witnessed stable growth, with revenue rising 8 percent year on year to 718.73 billion yuan (about 100.12 billion U.S. dollars).

The significant growth in parcel deliveries is a sign of a thriving consumer market. According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, retail sales of consumer goods in China increased by 5 percent year on year from January to May, up from the 4.7-percent growth in the first four months of the year.

