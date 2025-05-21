China's courier sector sees solid growth in business volume, revenue in April
BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China's courier sector handled 16.32 billion parcels in April, marking an increase of 19.1 percent year on year, the State Post Bureau said on Tuesday.
The sector's total revenue expanded 10.8 percent year on year to 121.28 billion yuan (about 16.86 billion U.S. dollars) last month, according to the bureau.
The postal industry's total delivery volume climbed 16.7 percent year on year to 17.75 billion packages in April, and its revenue went up 9.5 percent to 144.72 billion yuan.
In the first four months of this year, China's courier sector handled 61.45 billion parcels, up 20.9 percent year on year.
The sector generated revenues of 466.91 billion yuan during this period, marking an increase of 10.9 percent year on year, according to the bureau.
Photos
- SW China's Yunnan launches over 1,000 new varieties of China roses with Chinese styles
- Man turns birdwatching into booming business in NW China's Qinghai
- Over 30,000 overseas Chinese trace their ancestry to small town in SW China's Yunnan
- Traditional fitness practices gain popularity among young people
Related Stories
- Over 4.8 bln parcels handled in China during May Day holiday
- Over 2.8 bln parcels handled in China during Qingming holiday
- China's express delivery sector posts fast growth in first two months
- China's courier sector sees surge in business volume, revenue in February
- China's express delivery sector posts fast growth in 2024
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.