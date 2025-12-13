China receives evidence from Russia on notorious Japanese Unit 731

This undated photo shows some Russian-provided archive copies related to the infamous Unit 731, a Japanese germ-warfare unit that operated during World War II. China has received a batch of Russian-provided evidence related to the infamous Unit 731, China's Central Archives said on Saturday. The archive copies from Russia include trial records of Unit 731 members, investigation reports on the unit's crimes, and internal official correspondence of Soviet authorities, covering the period running from May 11, 1939 to Dec. 25, 1950. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

BEIJING, Dec. 13 (Xinhua) -- China has received a batch of Russian-provided evidence related to the infamous Unit 731, a Japanese germ-warfare unit that operated during World War II, China's Central Archives said on Saturday.

The archive copies from Russia include trial records of Unit 731 members, investigation reports on the unit's crimes, and internal official correspondence of Soviet authorities, covering the period running from May 11, 1939 to Dec. 25, 1950.

During World War II, the Japanese invading forces established a biological warfare network across multiple Asian countries, with Unit 731 located in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, serving as a top-secret base for biological weapons and human experiments.

At least 3,000 people from China, the Soviet Union and other countries and regions were used in human experiments conducted by Unit 731.

