Symposium held in Pakistan to mark 80th anniversary of victory in Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression
(Xinhua) 09:24, August 13, 2025
ISLAMABAD, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- A symposium has been held here to mark the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.
Deputy Speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong were among those present at the event on Monday.
"Let us draw strength from history and work together to build a future where peace, cooperation and prosperity are shared by all," said Shah.
The Chinese ambassador called for jointly safeguarding the hard-won achievements of the victory in World War II.
