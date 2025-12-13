WHO official says about 1,092 patients in Gaza died while awaiting medical evacuation

Xinhua) 13:22, December 13, 2025

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- Around 1,092 patients in the Gaza Strip died while awaiting medical evacuation between July 2024 and Nov. 28, 2025, Rik Peeperkorn, the World Health Organization (WHO)'s representative in the occupied Palestinian territory, told reporters at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, citing Gaza's health authorities.

Peeperkorn said the figure is likely underreported and not fully representative, as it is based solely on reported deaths.

"WHO called on more countries to welcome patients from Gaza, and for medical evacuation to the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, to be restored," he said.

According to Peeperkorn, 18 out of 36 hospitals and 43 precent of primary health care centers in Gaza were partially functioning, and there was a severe shortage of essential medicines and medical supplies needed for heart disease treatment, among others.

He said that although approval rates for supplies into Gaza had improved, the process of getting medicines and medical equipment into Gaza remained "unnecessarily slow and complex."

Noting that WHO continues to face challenges in bringing laboratory reagents and critical lab machine components into Gaza, as many items were denied entry due to being classified as dual use, Peeperkorn called on Israeli authorities to give "a blanket approval" for medical supplies to enter Gaza "so urgent needs can be addressed."

He said that Storm Byron has struck Gaza with force, deepening the suffering of already displaced families, adding that winter conditions, combined with poor water and sanitation, were expected to drive a surge in acute respiratory infections, hepatitis and diarrheal diseases.

"Children, older people, and those with chronic illnesses remained at greatest risk," he said.

