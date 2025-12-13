Thailand, Cambodia have agreed to cease all shooting effective Friday evening: Trump

Xinhua) 11:24, December 13, 2025

WASHINGTON, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday on social media that Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to cease all shooting effective Friday evening.

"I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War," Trump said on Truth Social, adding that both countries are ready for peace.

Following armed clashes in late July, the Thailand-Cambodia border conflict reignited on Sunday afternoon. Both sides accused each other of initiating the attack and confirmed casualties.

Thai Defense Ministry spokesperson Surasant Kongsiri said Thursday that the latest border clashes with Cambodia have left nine Thai soldiers dead, more than 120 people injured, and nearly 200,000 Thai civilians displaced.

As of Friday afternoon local time, the number of Cambodian evacuees from the border fighting has risen to more than 300,000, the Cambodian Ministry of Interior said in a press release.

