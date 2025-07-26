Trump speaks to reporters before his departure for U.K.

Xinhua) 11:15, July 26, 2025

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before his departure for the United Kingdom at the White House in Washington, D.C., the United States, on July 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Yousong)

