Chinese gaming scene draws global players through culture-inspired prowess

10:53, December 13, 2025 By Cao Pengyuan, Xu Lingui and Huo Siying ( Xinhua

GUANGZHOU, Dec. 12 (Xinhua) -- China's homegrown video games, once lesser-known on the global stage, are now generating a wave of enthusiasm among players around the world, with their rising prowess in virtual world-building and storytelling underpinned by Chinese culture.

One of the latest examples is "Where Winds Meet," an open-world action-adventure role-playing game (RPG) developed by China's Everstone Studio and NetEase Games, which has already crossed the 9-million-player milestone in the two weeks since its release on overseas platforms last month.

Set in the period of the Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms (907-979), the game imagines an ancient world of Wuxia -- meaning "martial arts chivalry" or "heroes" in Chinese -- through cutting-edge game engine, audio-visual and motion-capture technologies.

The game has garnered "very positive" reviews on the Steam gaming platform. One reviewer wrote that "Where Winds Meet" had exceeded all previous expectations. "I was here for the story and immersion, but the actual gameplay from exploration to combat are also very satisfying."

"Seeing more Chinese games released globally genuinely warms my heart because I deeply appreciate the culture and enjoy learning about it. As a passionate C-drama fan, this makes me feel even more connected to one of my favorite genres," reads another review.

"Where Winds Meet" is not the only game that has drawn an overseas fan base by creating a captivating game world with a unique Chinese twist. In another example, "Marvel Rivals," a multiplayer shooting game also launched by NetEase Games and a nominee of Game Awards (TGA) 2025, is critically acclaimed for its creative motion design that not only reflects the aesthetics of the Marvel universe but also integrates China's traditional martial arts.

"We recreated existing heroes with Chinese elements or backgrounds, and infused them with Eastern design and storytelling," said Jiang Tao, Marvel Rivals' lead operations designer. For instance, the motion design of popular in-game character Iron Fist incorporated the traditional Chinese martial arts of Wing Chun and Tai Chi, as well as Bruce Lee's celebrated legacy, Jeet Kune Do.

"Through collaborations with world-renowned IPs, we introduce Chinese culture to global audiences in a more relatable and engaging manner," Jiang said.

"Wuthering Waves," an action RPG developed by Guangzhou-headquartered Kuro Games, has attracted players both at home and abroad with a similar world-building philosophy. Thanks to its global popularity, the game won Players' Voice, a 100-percent fan-voted award, of TGA 2025 earlier this week.

"In 'Wuthering Waves,' we've infused many traditional Chinese elements into scenes," said the game's designer, Jiang Wen. The architecture and color palette of Jinzhou City, for example, were inspired by Hui-style architecture, which features black roof tiles, white walls and horse-head gable walls.

"Players familiar with Chinese culture will instantly recognize the symbolism behind our design, while those new to it will encounter something refreshingly distinctive," the designer said.

Chinese games have drawn unprecedented attention from global gamers following last year's release of "Black Myth: Wukong," China's first high-budget, high-volume, high-quality stand-alone title.

With character design and world-building inspired by famous Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) novel "Journey to the West," the video game blockbuster achieved record sales of over 10 million copies in just three days, winning accolades such as TGA and Golden Joystick awards.

In an interview with Xinhua, overseas influencer David Johnson Kim shared the opinion that Chinese games have proven themselves to be on par with the best titles from anywhere around the world. "I think they set a new standard when we see things not just in terms of technical progress, but in terms of world-building and storytelling."

According to data from the China Audio-Video and Digital Publishing Association, China's homegrown games -- covering single-player, mobile and online genres -- generated overseas revenues of approximately 9.5 billion U.S. dollars in the first half of 2025, which was up more than 11 percent year on year.

Lu Xiaokun, executive president of the Guangdong Entertainment and Game Industry Association, attributed the global expansion of Chinese games in recent years to two key factors: the adoption of new technologies and the enrichment of game genres underpinned by China's rising global cultural reach.

"New technologies, technological empowerment, fresh perspectives and innovation are precisely what resonate strongly with younger generations," Lu said.

Tao Feng, director of Institute of Industrial Economics at Jinan University, noted that by reviving traditional culture in virtual worlds, games enable young global consumers to "immerse themselves in Chinese culture, interact with young people in China, and forge stronger emotional and cultural resonance."

"I think the most exciting thing for me is that Chinese games have long parted from trying to follow trends. A lot of Chinese games are actually the ones to set standards and compete at a global level," Kim remarked.

