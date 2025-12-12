China's foreign trade shows strong vitality: commerce ministry

December 12, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign trade has shown steady growth and strong vitality this year despite a challenging global environment, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

From January to November, the country's imports and exports of goods totaled 41.21 trillion yuan (about 5.83 trillion U.S. dollars), up 3.6 percent year on year.

"China's foreign trade will overcome challenges and continue to provide steady support for the global economic and trade development," ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a regular press briefing.

He said the ministry will coordinate with local authorities and other relevant government departments to implement trade-stabilizing policies and improve services for businesses exploring markets.

Efforts will also be made to promote balanced import-export development and support new trade forms such as cross-border e-commerce and overseas warehousing, he noted.

