China's foreign trade up 3.6 pct in first 11 months
(Xinhua) 13:05, December 08, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's total goods imports and exports in yuan-denominated terms rose to 41.21 trillion yuan (about 5.82 trillion U.S. dollars) in the first 11 months of 2025, up 3.6 percent year on year, official data showed Monday.
The growth rate remained flat compared with an increase of 3.6 percent registered in the first 10 months of the year, according to the General Administration of Customs.
In November alone, China's goods imports and exports edged up 4.1 percent year on year to 3.9 trillion yuan.
