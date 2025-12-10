China, U.S. should lengthen list of cooperation, shorten list of problems: Chinese vice premier

Xinhua) 08:05, December 10, 2025

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Craig Allen, Senior Counselor at the Cohen Group, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 9, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

BEIJING, Dec. 9 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng emphasized on Tuesday that China and the United States should continuously lengthen the list of cooperation and shorten the list of problems between the two sides.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with Craig Allen, Senior Counselor at the Cohen Group, in Beijing.

Since the beginning of this year, the heads of state of China and the United States have held multiple phone conversations and successfully met in Busan, Republic of Korea, reaching important common understandings, said He.

He emphasized that both sides should maintain the momentum of cooperation under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state.

As China is about to embark on its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030), the country will keep expanding high-standard opening up. He welcomed more U.S. enterprises to invest and operate in China, to promote the stable, sound and sustainable development of China-U.S. economic and trade relations.

For his part, Allen conveyed his willingness to serve as a bridge for further enhancing U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation.

