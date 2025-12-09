China seen as leading source of global FDI in 2026: report

Xinhua) 09:12, December 09, 2025

LONDON, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- China is regarded by the largest number of interviewed global experts as the fastest-growing source of foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2026, according to a recent report by fDi Intelligence, an investment research publication under the Financial Times.

The report, released on Thursday, also noted that the center of gravity in global trade and investment is shifting rapidly southward, with emerging economies poised to become the primary drivers of global growth.

According to the report, fDi Intelligence surveyed 101 senior FDI professionals worldwide in October 2025. When asked to name three economies expected to expand their share as sources of global FDI in 2026, China received the highest number of mentions -- 74 in total.

The landscape has now changed significantly, with companies including ByteDance, Geely Holding, BYD, JD.com and Haier joining Huawei, Alibaba and Tencent among the most active Chinese investors worldwide. The companies are pursuing assertive internationalization strategies to reach new markets with cutting-edge products, said the report.

Beyond China, fast-growing economies such as the United Arab Emirates, India and Saudi Arabia also feature prominently in the survey, with 40, 31 and 29 mentions respectively.

"Rising hubs such as Lagos, Sao Paulo, Mumbai and Dubai will rival traditional Western centers, compelling businesses and policymakers to adapt to a polycentric order," said Robin van Puyenbroeck, executive director of the World Trade Centers Association.

"The year will mark the moment when emerging economies become the true drivers of global growth," he added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)