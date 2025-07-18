Home>>
China's FDI inflow tops 700 bln USD since 2021
(Xinhua) 11:18, July 18, 2025
BEIJING, July 18 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Chinese mainland, in actual use, has exceeded the target of 700 billion U.S. dollars since the start of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), China's Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said Friday.
