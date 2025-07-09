China's FDI inflow tops 4.7 trln yuan since 2021: official

Xinhua) 13:23, July 09, 2025

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Foreign direct investment (FDI) into China totaled 4.7 trillion yuan (about 657 billion U.S. dollars) from 2021 through May 2025, an official said on Wednesday.

The figure surpassed the total amount recorded during the entire 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), Zhou Haibing, deputy head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said at a press conference.

