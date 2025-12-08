Small town in SW China epitomizes enduring Sino-French bond

CHENGDU, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- Like stepping into a quaint French vignette, visitors are greeted by sun-drenched red-brick walls, pastel-hued facades, arched windows and steep mansard roofs, a captivating ambiance reminiscent of a tranquil bourg in the French countryside.

Yet this scene unfolds not in provincial France, but in Bailu, a mountain town less than two hours' drive from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The French influence first took root here during the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), when missionaries arrived and built churches, schools and other facilities, planting the early seeds of cultural convergence.

After more than a century, the town's unique legacy of Sino-French cultural exchange endures, a heritage that weathered the devastating 2008 earthquake and now serves as a cornerstone of its revival, symbolizing cross-cultural ties between the two countries.

In 2008, the Wenchuan earthquake reduced much of the town to rubble, but swift reconstruction efforts laid the groundwork for a revival centered on its distinct cultural identity.

"The post-quake reconstruction plan prioritized leveraging Bailu's cultural heritage and historical sites to boost tourism," said Liang Xiao, Party chief of Bailu. "Schools, hospitals and streets were redesigned in European architectural styles to create a coherent French ambiance for visitors."

Today, Bailu stands as a national 4A-level scenic spot and a vibrant hub of Sino-French cultural exchanges, particularly in music.

On Sept. 25, the Bailu Sino-French Classical Music Festival launched its 13th edition, kicking off three months of musical events featuring performances by renowned artists from both countries. Through music, the festival harmonizes with the symphony of Sino-French ties, striking a resonant chord.

"We gather here out of a shared love for music," said Pierre Reach, a French pianist who has participated eight times. "The festival is truly unique. Our goal is to bring richer and more diverse French music to audiences here."

Vinciane Beranger, a visitor from France, was captivated by the town's French-infused charm and immersive musical atmosphere. "This small town brims with character," she remarked. "It offered a delightful gateway to experiencing China."

In 2018, Pengzhou City, where the town is located, formalized a sister-city partnership with France's Seine-et-Marne and has since fostered active exchanges and collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, tourism and education.

To date, China and France have established 114 pairs of sister provinces and cities. Stories like that of Bailu continue to unfold, as people-to-people ties endure and deepen.

Liu Jiecheng, an associate researcher at Peking University's Institute for Cultural Industries, stated that the Bailu music festival has already established itself as a signature cultural IP in western China. The next strategic focus, he noted, should be expanding the industry chain with music as the core, encompassing creation, education, leisure and digital content development.

"By cultivating a multidimensional ecosystem," Liu said, "the town can sustain and amplify its 'French romance' cultural identity."

Moreover, the story of this small mountain town mirrors a broader trend of enduring and deepening Sino-French exchanges, Liu said.

