Macron's China visit strengthens ties, boosts cooperation on global issues

Xinhua) 08:07, December 08, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- French President Emmanuel Macron wrapped up his fourth state visit to China after leaving Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, on Friday evening.

In Dujiangyan in Chengdu, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Macron had friendly exchanges. Macron visited Sichuan University and delivered a speech, in which he stressed the importance of cooperation and mutual understanding in tackling contemporary challenges.

A day earlier in Beijing, after his talks with Macron, Xi said that both sides agreed to enhance political mutual trust, expand practical cooperation, promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges, and advance the reform and improvement of global governance.

During this visit, China and France issued joint statements on strengthening global governance, joint response to global climate and environmental challenges, continuous promotion of cooperation in peaceful use of nuclear energy, exchanges and cooperation in agriculture and food, and the situations in Ukraine and Palestine.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Sichuan University in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yuchen/Xinhua)

Experts believe that the visit marked a significant step in strengthening China-France ties and fostering confidence in deeper cooperation on global issues, with both sides reaffirming their commitment to a multipolar world order and multilateralism.

A SOURCE OF GLOBAL STABILITY

The visit demonstrates the two sides' commitment to developing their partnership in a balanced and responsible manner, one that respects each other's interests while promoting multi-dimensional cooperation, said Waref Kumayha, president of the Silk Road Institute for Studies and Research in Lebanon.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and challenges in the global economy, closer China-France ties can offer a model of partnership based on dialogue and cooperation rather than retreat or confrontation, providing a practical approach to managing major international issues in a responsible and balanced way, he said.

The visit also reflects the two sides' commitment to a stable and constructive relationship at a time of significant global uncertainty, said Chris Murphy, general manager of Coface Hong Kong, a French trade credit insurer, adding that it reinforces the long-standing tradition of dialogue between China and France.

Mohamadi Compaore, a senior Ivorian journalist and publication director of the newspaper La Diplomatique d'Abidjan, said that through high-level exchanges, both nations demonstrate how strategic communication can bridge differences and foster mutual trust.

The partnership between the two major countries has become a stabilizing force in today's volatile world, said Compaore. "The message is clear: a strong and collaborative China-France relationship is not only beneficial for both nations but also serves as a vital source of certainty and positive momentum for the wider world."

French President Emmanuel Macron plays table tennis during a meeting with Chinese and French table tennis players participating the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup 2025 in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Dec. 5, 2025. (Photo by Liu Yuchen/Xinhua)

Closer China-France cooperation will inject much-needed certainty into a world full of uncertainties, and will add momentum to the shared aspiration of all nations for peace, development and a stable future, said Veronika Saraswati, director of the Global Development Research Center in Indonesia.

It is highly meaningful for the leaders of China and France, two major countries with global influence, to meet in person, said Saraswati, adding that their engagement sends a positive signal for peace and stability and helps steer the international situation in a more predictable direction.

TOWARDS A MULTIPOLAR WORLD ORDER

The significance of this visit extends beyond the bilateral relationship, as Paris and Beijing reaffirm their roles as independent major countries, both steadfast in their commitment to a UN-centered international system, said Herve Azoulay, a professor at the Silk Road Business School in France.

This convergence is grounded in a shared vision of a more balanced globalization, said Azoulay. "The France-China partnership is not intended to oppose anyone, but to help stabilize and structure the international system through complementarity, innovation and mutual respect."

Daniel Tran, councillor of the 13th Arrondissement of Paris, noted that with permanent seats and veto power on the UN Security Council, China and France share a common vision of multilateralism and firm support for international institutions, putting them in a unique position to collaborate and shape global outcomes on key international issues.

The synergy between the two sides underscores the potential of cross-continental cooperation to shape a more balanced global governance architecture, said Compaore, adding that their ability to seek common ground on critical global issues helps mitigate tensions and advance a more coherent and secure international environment.

As a major country committed to the concept of a "shared future for humanity," China, together with France, which has historically supported the multilateral system, is capable of driving reforms in international institutions to make them more just and representative, said Kumayha.

Exhibitors show exhibits at the France Pavilion during the seventh China International Import Expo (CIIE) in east China's Shanghai, Nov. 5, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Gang)

This includes reforms in international financial institutions, enhancing the role of the United Nations, supporting global efforts to address climate change, food and energy security, and ensuring a more balanced distribution of opportunities and responsibilities, he said.

It serves as a vivid example of how major countries can fulfill their responsibilities in ways that serve the interests of all humanity, demonstrating that the China-France partnership is not merely a successful bilateral relationship, but a genuine driver for building a more just, balanced and prosperous world, he added.

BOOSTING CONFIDENCE IN COOPERATION

Noting that the visit helps boost confidence for businesses, Murphy said the high-level political engagement provides clearer direction for economic collaboration and reassures companies on both sides that there is an appetite for pragmatic, mutually beneficial cooperation.

It also positions China-France relations as an important bridge within the broader EU-China dynamic, and creates opportunities for a deeper economic and strategic partnership in the years ahead, he said.

The trip primarily serves to "reaffirm the political trust that is indispensable for healthy business development," said Azoulay.

As a specialist in economic relations and global governance, he highlighted "the immediate momentum the visit provides for businesses," thanks to the presence of economic delegations, the signing of contracts, and the promotion of industrial and scientific projects.

In a climate sometimes perceived as uncertain, the signals sent by Beijing in favor of a more stable and equitable environment would constitute "a major lever of confidence for French stakeholders," he added.

Customers try smart wearables of Chinese tech giant Huawei in Paris, France, Sept. 19, 2025. (Xinhua)

Junyu Tan, regional economist for North Asia at Coface, said France's economic complementarity with China creates meaningful opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Stronger bilateral ties allow French firms to tap China's vast domestic market and efficiency, while Chinese companies gain access to Europe's specialized technology and market, said Tan, adding that together, such cooperation can help ease growing fractures in multilateralism and support more stable global growth.

Certain challenges can no longer be faced alone -- climate, biodiversity, energy and the future of life itself -- and these issues demand cooperation not only out of mutual interest, but out of historical necessity, noted Sonia Bressler, a French writer and sinologist.

"When two countries complement one another, they do not merely add, they amplify," Bressler said.

