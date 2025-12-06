China's financial regulator lowers risk factors for insurers' stock investment

Xinhua) 10:52, December 06, 2025

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The National Financial Regulatory Administration on Friday issued a notice lowering risk factors for multiple businesses of insurance companies, a move aimed at encouraging long-term investments to support the capital market.

The adjustments include reductions in risk factors for specific stock holdings and insurance businesses.

According to industry analysts, the reduction of risk factors for insurance companies' equity investments is expected to encourage greater market participation by insurers, supporting a stable and active capital market.

