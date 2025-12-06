Home>>
China's financial regulator lowers risk factors for insurers' stock investment
(Xinhua) 10:52, December 06, 2025
BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- The National Financial Regulatory Administration on Friday issued a notice lowering risk factors for multiple businesses of insurance companies, a move aimed at encouraging long-term investments to support the capital market.
The adjustments include reductions in risk factors for specific stock holdings and insurance businesses.
According to industry analysts, the reduction of risk factors for insurance companies' equity investments is expected to encourage greater market participation by insurers, supporting a stable and active capital market.
(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)
Photos
- Bamboo brings ecological, economic benefits to town in E China's Jiangxi
- Expo on AI machines, electronics opens in Macao, pursuing global opportunities
- Mesmerizing views of common cranes roaming banks of Yellow River in C China's Henan
- Harvest begins for income-boosting medicinal fruit in C China's Henan
Related Stories
- China's basic old-age insurance covers over 1.07 billion people: report
- Long-term care insurance covers 190 million people in China
- Over 95 pct of people with disabilities covered by basic medical insurance in China: official
- China moves to promote sustainable operations of state-owned insurance companies
- China expands work injury insurance program for new occupations
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.