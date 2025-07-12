China moves to promote sustainable operations of state-owned insurance companies

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China has adjusted the evaluation metrics for state-owned insurance companies, as part of efforts to promote their sustainable operations, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.

This adjustment aims to enhance the roles of insurance capital in stabilizing markets and supporting economic growth, according to a circular from the ministry.

The assessment of state-owned insurers' return on equity will shift from a "current year and a three-year cycle" model to a multi-tiered system incorporating current-year, 3-year and 5-year cycle metrics, the circular said.

Evaluation of the state capital maintenance and appreciation rate will adopt the same system -- replacing the previous current-year-only measurement, it added.

