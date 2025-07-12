Home>>
China moves to promote sustainable operations of state-owned insurance companies
(Xinhua) 10:07, July 12, 2025
BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China has adjusted the evaluation metrics for state-owned insurance companies, as part of efforts to promote their sustainable operations, the Ministry of Finance said on Friday.
This adjustment aims to enhance the roles of insurance capital in stabilizing markets and supporting economic growth, according to a circular from the ministry.
The assessment of state-owned insurers' return on equity will shift from a "current year and a three-year cycle" model to a multi-tiered system incorporating current-year, 3-year and 5-year cycle metrics, the circular said.
Evaluation of the state capital maintenance and appreciation rate will adopt the same system -- replacing the previous current-year-only measurement, it added.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Kou Jie)
Photos
Related Stories
- China expands work injury insurance program for new occupations
- China P&I Club opens first EU office in Greece
- Four departments jointly release plan to enhance cross-border financial services, insurance support in Shanghai
- China Life Insurance's net profits more than double in 2024
- More insurers join China's insurance platform for new energy vehicles
- China launches pilot program for insurance fund investments in gold
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2025 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.