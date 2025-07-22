Over 95 pct of people with disabilities covered by basic medical insurance in China: official
Cheng Kai, chairman of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, Zhou Changkui, secretary of the Communist Party of China leading group of the federation and chairperson of the board of executive directors of the federation, and Li Dongmei, vice chairperson of the federation, attend a press conference held by the State Council Information Office on the achievements in developing the cause of people with disabilities during the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), in Beijing, capital of China, July 22, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)
BEIJING, July 22 (Xinhua) -- The participation rate of persons with disabilities in China's basic medical insurance has remained above 95 percent, according to official data.
Meanwhile, over 90 percent of people with disabilities in China are covered by basic old-age insurance for both urban and rural residents, Cheng Kai, chairman of the China Disabled Persons' Federation, told a press conference on Tuesday.
