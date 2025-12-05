Expo on AI machines, electronics opens in Macao, pursuing global opportunities

MACAO, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- The 2025 Global Artificial Intelligence Machines and Electronics Expo (AIE) kicked off in China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday, focusing on cooperation among the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and global opportunities.

The exhibition, held simultaneously in Macao and Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, features over 1,000 companies from both the domestic and overseas markets, drawing buyers from more than 30 countries and regions, according to the organizer.

The Macao Innovation and Technology Pavilion brings together over 50 Macao-based companies and four universities, showcasing research and industrialization achievements in fields such as artificial intelligence, smart healthcare, and the Internet of Things.

Wang Ning, president of the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, organizer of the expo, said in an interview that the AIE is expected to be a global exchange platform for electronic products and intelligent manufacturing, allowing participants to integrate into the global industrial chain and promoting international cooperation.

The event will run until Saturday.

